Most new cases of COVID-19, in Bucharest, no cases in 22 counties (out of 41)

Most newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 compared to the last report were recorded in Bucharest (14), and in the counties of Iasi (5), Arad (4), Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Cluj, Ilfov and Valcea (2 each).

In Alba, Bacau, Bihor, Dambovita, Ialomita, Mures, Neamt, Suceava, Teleorman, Timia, Tulcea and Vaslui counties, one case each was registered.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in 22 counties (out of 41).All the counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being registered in the counties of Prahova - 0.09, Cluj and Satu Mare - 0.05.