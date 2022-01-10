Most new COVID-19 cases - in Bucharest, followed by Cluj county

Most new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 since the last reporting are in Bucharest - 720 and the counties of Cluj - 440, Timis - 327, Constanta - 318, Suceava - 233 and Ilfov - 196, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Monday, Agerpres reports.

The Capital City is in the yellow scenario regarding infection rate, having an incidence of 2.57 cases per thousand inhabitants, rising from the previous day, when a value of 2.17 per thousand inhabitants was registered.The county of Cluj entered the red scenario, having an infection rate, cumulated at 14 days, of 3.44 cases per thousand inhabitants.