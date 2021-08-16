Most new COVID-19 cases in Romania reported by Bucharest City - 36; zero cases in six counties

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 36 and the counties of Ilfov - 19, Constanta - 14, and Suceava - 12, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

No new cases were recorded in six counties- Alba, Braila, Buzau, Covasna, Giurgiu, and Vrancea.

All counties and Bucharest City remain in the in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by Ilfov County - 0.37 cases per 1,000 population.