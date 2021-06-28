Most new COVID-19 cases in Romania reported by Prahova County, Bucharest; zero cases in 17 counties

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania from the previous reporting were recorded in Prahova County - 8 and Bucharest City - 6, informs, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

No new cases were recorded in 17 counties.

All counties and Bucharest City remain in the in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by the counties of Prahova - 0.11 cases per 1,000 population, Ilfov and Dolj - 0.09, Agerpres informs.

Romania's COVID-19 case count rose by 37 in the last 24 hours.