Most new COVID-19 cases reported by Bucharest City, counties of Cluj, Ilfov

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 164 and the counties of Cluj - 82, Ilfov - 71 and Timis - 62, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Brasov - 0, Braila - 3 and Tulcea - 5.

All counties and Bucharest City remain in the in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by Ilfov County - 1.19, cases per 1,000 population, and Bucharest City - 1.02, Agerpres informs.