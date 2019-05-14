Motor vehicles and motorcycles trade turnover goes up 19.5pct in March against February

Motor vehicles and motorcycles trade turnover increased in March compared to the previous months, both as gross series by 19.5 percent and as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality by 2.2 percent, whereas in the first three months of the year compared to the corresponding period of 2018, it increased both as gross series by 5.3 percent and as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality by 6.1 percent, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Tuesday.

Moreover, in March 2019, the turnover volume of market services provided to the population increased compared to the previous month, both as gross series by 9.1 percent and as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality by 1.8 percent.

Compared to the corresponding month of 2018, motor vehicles and motorcycles trade turnover increased both as gross series by 5.1 percent and by 7.3 percent as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality. The turnover volume of market services provided to the population increased against the corresponding month of 2018, both as gross series by 18.2 percent and by 18.3 percent as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality.

AGERPRES