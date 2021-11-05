MS: Remdesivir and Tocilizumab - distributed to hospitals treating patients with moderate to severe COVID-19

The Ministry of Health (MS) distributed, on Friday, 110 vials of 400 mg Tocilizumab to ten counties whose stock was depleted and 6,558 vials of Remdesivir in over 80 hospitals treating infected patients with mild forms of COVID-19.

"Tocilizumab is a medicine used for patients with severe COVID-19 who have excessive inflammation ('cytokine storm'). Today, MS will distribute 6,558 vials of Remdesivir to more than 80 hospitals that treating patients infected with moderate forms of SARS-CoV-2 to provide the necessary medical care," the Ministry of Health said in a press release.