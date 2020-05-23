Muslims in Romania celebrate Ramazan Bayram as of Sunday

The Muslim faithful starting on May 24, for three days, will be celebrating Ramazan Bayrman, also called the Bayram of Sweets, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Mufti of the Muslim Cult in Romania.

Religious events dedicated to the great Islamic celebration will start at 6.07 am, when Mufti Iusuf, the Head of the Muslim Cult in Romania, will deliver the Ramazan Bayrma service at the Hunchiar Mosque in Constantina.

"Religions services will be held on the Ramazan Bayrman at all mosques in Romania but, considering the current context, all the religious ceremonies will be held by observing the in force rules and all the measures meant to protect the people from getting infected with the SARS CoV-2 virus. The religious services will be held outside the mosques and people are recommended to wear face masks and keep a minimum distance of two metres between them, bring their own prayer mats, held their ablution rituals at home, avoid crowding in front of the mosques or after the religious service and direct interaction by shaking hands or hugging," reads the press release of the Mufti.

According to the Mufti Muurat Iusuf, the Ramazan Bayram days are a blessing for the faithful who for the entire Holy Month of Ramazan held a 30-day fasting, the celebration being also regarded as an occasion for people to get closer with each other, to open their souls. During the Bayram, the faithful visit their relatives and friends, enjoying the company of the dear ones and honouring the memory of the dead.

"This year is a difficult year, but we will express our love for our loved ones by keeping our physical distance, but getting closer in our souls than ever before. Even if, for a while, our unity does not mean being physically next to each other, each of us knows and feels that we support each other through thoughts, through faith, while fully respecting the recommendations of the authorities.We are convinced that we will not let this temporary physical barrier affect our faith that has always kept us together and we know that it only depends on us not to allow the physical distance to also isolate our identity. Moreover, it is up to us alone to keep alive, even in this difficult period, the multicultural spirit, sharing for a time only virtually the beauty of every culture and faith in Dobrogea. We are indebted to the past and responsible for the future so we need to continue, regardless of the difficulties we face, to exist in the spirit of the same good coexistence, and for that, a first step is not to lose our hope and our own faith," Mufti Iusuf said in his message.