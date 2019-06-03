National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves decline to 32,834 million euros in May 2019

On May 31, 2019, the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at 32,834 million euros, compared with 33,690 million euros on April 30, 2019, according to a press statement released by the bank of Monday.

During the month, 1,111 million euros worth of inflows were recorded representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance's accounts and the European Commission's account, and other;.

At the same time, 1,967 million euros worth of outflows were recorded representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, and other. Interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt amounted to approximately EUR 1,186 million, of which principal repayments and interest payments to the European Commission by the Ministry of Public Finance came in at EUR 1,039 million.

The gold stock remained unchanged at 103.7 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to 3,881 million euros.

On 31 May 2019, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at 36,715 million euros, down from 37,510 million euros on April 30, 2019.

During June 2019, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately 104 million euros.

