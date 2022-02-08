 
     
National Cathedral’s towers become scaffolding-free: PHOTOS

The towers of the National Cathedral in Bucharest are partly free of scaffolding in the areas where the stone cladding and exterior plastering were completed.

Here are the latest pictures taken by the Basilica News Agency’s photographer.

content-imagecontent-imagecontent-imagecontent-imagecontent-imagecontent-imagecontent-imagecontent-imagecontent-imagecontent-imagecontent-imagecontent-imagecontent-imagecontent-image

