National Cathedral’s towers become scaffolding-free: PHOTOS

The towers of the National Cathedral in Bucharest are partly free of scaffolding in the areas where the stone cladding and exterior plastering were completed.
Here are the latest pictures taken by the Basilica News Agency’s photographer.
The towers of the National Cathedral in Bucharest are partly free of scaffolding in the areas where the stone cladding and exterior plastering were completed.
Here are the latest pictures taken by the Basilica News Agency’s photographer.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!