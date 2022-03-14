National Recovery & Resilience Plan to go through beef up process, no reform will be removed (PSD)

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan will go through an optimization process, which will take into account the current reality, "no reform will be removed from the PNRR", the Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday.

"No reform will be removed from the PNRR. Instead, the solutions and optimization of PNRR (...) I had a discussion today with Mr. Vilceanu (Minister of Investment and European Projects, ed. n.), for example, on hospitals. As the former USR (Save Romania Union) ministers said that the hospitals included in the PNRR are all with feasibility studies, otherwise they could not be included, Mr. Rafila (Minister of Health, ed. n.) discovered that 40 pct of the hospitals, listed astray on that list, do not have feasibility studies. It is obvious that PNRR will go through a beef up process taking into account the current reality. Not that PSD wants or not, that it wants PNL (National Liberal Party, ed. n.) or not, the USR wants. The context has changed. I am glad of the Commission's decision to extend by another year the last financial year, as implementation, and then our chances, we still have there grants of 14 billion, our chances of absorbing that money are increasing considerably," Marcel Ciolacu said.