Nationwide measurements confirm normal radiation levels in Romania

Nationwide measurements in Romania confirm normal radiation levels, the National Commission for the Control of Nuclear Activities (CNCAN) announced on Monday following public information on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

"CNCAN, through its Operative Emergency Centre, constantly follows the developments by radiological monitoring," according to a press statement released by the commission on Monday.

CNCAN says that the environmental monitoring system in Ukraine works normally and does not indicate exceeding normal values.

In Romania, the level of radiation is permanently monitored by the National Environmental Monitoring Network (RNSRM) with the National Environmental Protection Agency (ANPM).

Specialists of the National Radioactivity Reference Laboratory verify the monitored data 24/7 and submit them to the International Atomic Energy Agency so as to ensure prompt information to national and international decision-makers, as well as the public, Agerpres.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for international inspectors to have access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex after Ukraine and Russia accused each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear facility over the weekend, according to the Reuters and France Presse news agencies.

"Any attack on a nuclear power plant is a suicidal thing," Guterres told a news conference in Japan.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Saturday considered increasingly alarming the information coming from the Zaporizhzhia power plant, where one of the reactors had to be stopped after an attack carried out the day before.