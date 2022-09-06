 
     
Nationwide measurements confirm normal radiation values in Romania, Ukraine

playtech.ro
zaporojie centrala nucleara

All the nuclear reactors at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are in a safe state, according to the latest official information, and the radiation measurements carried out both in Ukraine and Romania confirm normal values, according to Romania"s National Commission for the Control of Nuclear Activities (CNCAN).

"On September 5 this year, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was deliberately disconnected from the national electricity grid, but it continues to supply its safety systems with electricity through the unit's electric generator in operation. Additionally, if need be, the electrical energy supply required to keep the reactors safe can also be achieved by means of emergency diesel generators. At the same time, we note that the radiation measurements carried out both in Ukraine and in Romania confirm normal values," reads a CNCAN press statement, told Agerpres.

CNCAN says that it Operative Emergency Centre constantly monitors all developments in radiation.

In Romania, the level of radiation is permanently monitored by the National Environmental Monitoring Network (RNSRM) with the National Environmental Protection Agency (ANPM).

Specialists of the National Radioactivity Reference Laboratory verify the monitored data 24/7 and submit them to the International Atomic Energy Agency so as to ensure prompt information to national and international decision-makers, as well as the public.

CITESTE SI
