NATO Military Committee Chair paying visit to Romania

bussineswatch.ro
Nato Romania steag

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, will meet on Wednesday with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Robert Bauer.

He is paying a visit to Romania from April 11 to 14.

According to a National Defence Ministry (MApN) press release, discussions are planned on the security situation in the Black Sea region, the dynamics of the implementation of allied deterrence and defence measures in the Euro-Atlantic area, NATO operations and missions, as well as major training events this year.

