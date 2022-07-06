 
     
NBR Board decisions on monetary policy

In its meeting of 6 July 2022, the Board of the National Bank of Romania decided:

  • to increase the monetary policy rate to 4.75 percent per annum, from 3.75 percent per annum, as of 7 July 2022;
  • to raise the lending (Lombard) facility rate to 5.75 percent per annum from 4.75 percent per annum and the deposit facility rate to 3.75 percent per annum from 2.75 percent per annum, as of 7 July 2022;
  • to maintain firm control over money market liquidity;
  • to keep the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions.

