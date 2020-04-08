 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Nearly 300 Europeans, including romanian citizens...

europarl.eu
Comisia europeana UE
The European Union anounced, that: Nearly 300 Europeans, including British citizens are on their way home from Fiji on a flight co-funded by the EU. 183 people are on a repatriation flight chartered by Germany. Others were able to transit back to Europe on flights to Sydney and Los Angeles.
More details at:  https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/77172/eu-british-swiss-and-norwegian-citizens-their-way-home-fiji_en?fbclid=IwAR1trInb3BOxNwXcl9NcO5NQFPqxrQYUtvRUjO9lPK0qRQQFZb36PXEnNcw

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.