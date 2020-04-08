Nearly 300 Europeans, including romanian citizens...

The European Union anounced, that: Nearly 300 Europeans, including British citizens are on their way home from Fiji on a flight co-funded by the EU. 183 people are on a repatriation flight chartered by Germany. Others were able to transit back to Europe on flights to Sydney and Los Angeles.
More details at: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/77172/eu-british-swiss-and-norwegian-citizens-their-way-home-fiji_en?fbclid=IwAR1trInb3BOxNwXcl9NcO5NQFPqxrQYUtvRUjO9lPK0qRQQFZb36PXEnNcw