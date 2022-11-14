Nearly 7.600 Ukrainians enter Romania on Saturday

Approximately 82,746 persons crossed Romania's borders on Saturday, of whom over 7,583 were Ukrainian nationals, by 18 pct less against the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the same source, a number of 171,260 persons were checked on the way into Romania or on their way to exit the country, both Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 44,400 means of transportation, told Agerpres.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 2,824,680 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border police officers discovered 43 illegalities (24 crimes and 19 infractions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 19,000 RON.

On Sunday, a number of 26 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 15 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.