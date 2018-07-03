Negrescu: Romania to host European Summit of Regions and Cities

Minister Delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu attended on Tuesday the meeting of the Bureau of European Committee of the Regions, in Brussels, where he stressed that Romania would host the European Summit of Regions and Cities during exercising the presidency of the Council of the European Union, informs a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) for AGERPRES.

The discussions of the meeting focused on the evolution of the process of preparation on Romania's assuming the presidency of the Council of the European Union, the presentation of the issues of interest for Romania, relevant from the perspective of cooperation with the European Committee of Regions, and the establishment of preliminary objectives in the perspective of Romania's hosting the European Summit of Regions and Cities during its exercise of the Presidency of the EU Council.In this context, the quoted source shows, the minister delegate for European affairs has reviewed the four thematic pillars that will form the basis of the working agenda of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union, aimed at "Europe of convergence: growth, cohesion, competitiveness, connectivity","Europe of safety","Europe, global actor" and "Europe of common values".The Romanian official also highlighted the role played by the representatives of Romania in the European Committee of the Regions in the consultation process on the topics of interest of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union through the proposals made and by an active participation in debates within the "EU-RO 2019" Forum."The working agenda of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union will be at the forefront of the European citizen, and our country will aim to capitalize on the benefits that a strong and cohesive Union can bring to every community resident. In this regard, we appreciate the role of the European Committee of the Regions in giving regions and cities the opportunity to get involved directly in the European legislative process by ensuring that the views and needs of local and regional authorities are respected," Negrescu was quoted as saying in the press release.He spoke about the need for a solid partnership with local authorities, a partnership that "can really support the advancement of the European agenda". "Romania's hosting of the eighth edition of the European Summit of Regions and Cities will convey a strong message of cohesion as an expression of unity between states, regions and cities in the European Union at an important moment for the future of the European project," added Victor Negrescu.Romania will assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union between January 1 and June 30, 2019. This mandate is ensured by rotation by the EU member states for every six months. During the exercise of the Presidency, Romania will represent the Council of the European Union in dialogue with the other European institutions, in particular the European Commission and the European Parliament, also working in close coordination with the President of the European Council in the decision-making process.The rotating Presidency ensures the day-to-day management of the European agenda and presiding the Council's sectoral formations at all levels (ministerial, ambassadorial and technical), with the exception of the Foreign Affairs Council. The presidency must act as an impartial mediator, focusing mainly on the presentation of compromise proposals, capable of leading to the adoption of common positions by the member states.