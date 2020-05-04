Neighborhood in Buzau City, in quarantine due to COVID-19

The neighborhood Posta in the southeastern city of Buzau, with a population of around 2,000 persons, has been placed in quarantine for 14 days after on Sunday 19 cases were confirmed with COVID-19, of which two children aged up to one year, announced, on Monday morning, the press office of the Buzau County Prefecture.

"The Prefect's Institution made the decision to institute a quarantine for 14 days for the Posta neighborhood in Buzau City which has a population of around 2,000 persons, at the proposal of the Public Health Directorate," said the spokeswoman of the Buzau County Prefecture, Denisa Irimia.

The spokeswoman also said that "the 19 patients were transferred to the Ramnicu Sarat City Hospital and the Victor Babes Institute in Bucharest, with the quarantined neighborhood (...) to be supplied with food and bare necessity goods by the local authorities".

Buzau County saw confirmed, up to now, 40 cases of COVID-19 infection.