Net average salary stands at 3,937 lei in March, up 5.8%

The gross average salary in March stood at 6,401 lei, by 342 lei (+5.6%) higher than in February, and the net average salary was 3,937 lei, increasing compared to the previous month by 216 lei (+5.8%), according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The highest values of the net average salary were registered in information technology service activities (including information service activities) - 9,968 lei, and the lowest in hotels and restaurants - 2,079 lei.Compared to March of the previous year, in March 2022 the net average salary increased by 11%.In relation to the evolution of consumer prices, the index of real earnings was 100.8% in March 2022 compared to March 2021. The index of real earnings was 103.8% in March 2022 compared to February 2022.Compared to October 1990, the real earnings index was 234.2%, 8.7 percentage points higher than that recorded in February 2022.