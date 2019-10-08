Net average wage drops to rd 640 EUR, in August (INS data)

The nominal net average wage has dropped to 3,044 RON (rd 640 EUR) in August of this year, a 75 RON decline (2.4 pct) as compared to July 2019, according to data published by the National Institute for Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.

The nominal gross average wage was of 4,981 RON, 110 RON smaller (-2.2 pct) than in July 2019."The highest values of the nominal net average wage were recorded in service activities in information technology (including IT services activities) (6764 RON), while the smallest were in clothing fabrication (1754 RON)," the INS shows.Compared to August of the previous year, the nominal net average wage increased by 14.1 pct.The statistic mentions, furthermore, that, throughout the year fluctuations of the wages are recorded, determined, mainly, by the granting of annual bonuses and holiday bonuses (December, March/April). These influence increases or decreases depending on the period in which they are granted, leading, ultimately, to the fading of fluctuations in the monthly wage earning at the level of the entire year.The most significant decreases of the net average wage were recorded in coal extraction, by 14.7 pct and in product fabrication, by 10,1 pct.The most significant increases of the net average wage were recorded in the fabrication of coke coal and products obtained from the processing of crude oil, by 7.2 pct, and in water transport, auxiliary activities for financial brokerage, insurance and pension fund activities, editing activities, beverage production - between 2 and 5 pct.