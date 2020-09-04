Netherlands, Romania on 1st positions in EU in terms of waterway transport in domestic freight transport

Inland waterway transport accounted in 2018 for 6% of domestic freight transport in the European Union, and the member states where this mode of transport has the largest share are the Netherlands (43.2%) and Romania (27.1%), according to data published on Friday by Eurostat.

Road transport is by far the main mode of freight transport in the EU, accounting for three quarters (75.3%) of domestic freight transport, followed by rail (18.7%) and waterway (6%). Eurostat data also show that the share of road transport increased compared to 2013, when it stood at 73.9%.In 16 member states, the share of road transport in domestic freight transport is more than 70%, with Ireland (99.2%), Greece (97.9%) and Spain (95%) being champions in this sense.The only member states where rail transport has a higher share than road transport are Latvia (75.8%) and Lithuania (67.9%).In Romania, the share of rail transport in domestic freight transport decreased from 35.4% in 2011 to 28.9% in 2018, while the share of road transport increased from 36.9 in 2010 to 44%, in 2018.