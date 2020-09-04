 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Netherlands, Romania on 1st positions in EU in terms of waterway transport in domestic freight transport

www.digi24.ro
vapor, navă comercială

Inland waterway transport accounted in 2018 for 6% of domestic freight transport in the European Union, and the member states where this mode of transport has the largest share are the Netherlands (43.2%) and Romania (27.1%), according to data published on Friday by Eurostat.

Road transport is by far the main mode of freight transport in the EU, accounting for three quarters (75.3%) of domestic freight transport, followed by rail (18.7%) and waterway (6%). Eurostat data also show that the share of road transport increased compared to 2013, when it stood at 73.9%.

In 16 member states, the share of road transport in domestic freight transport is more than 70%, with Ireland (99.2%), Greece (97.9%) and Spain (95%) being champions in this sense.

The only member states where rail transport has a higher share than road transport are Latvia (75.8%) and Lithuania (67.9%).

In Romania, the share of rail transport in domestic freight transport decreased from 35.4% in 2011 to 28.9% in 2018, while the share of road transport increased from 36.9 in 2010 to 44%, in 2018.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.