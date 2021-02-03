Neversea announces first artists reconfirmed for this year's edition

Tyga, the artist who has hits with hundreds of millions of views, has reconfirmed his presence at the fourth edition of the Neversea festival, which is scheduled to take place between July 8-11, on the Visurilor Island in Constanta, informs a press release of the organizers sent to AGERPRES.

Among the first artists to reconfirm their presence on the festival's main stages are Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Black Eyed Peas, Don Diablo, Nicky Romero, Tchami and Ummet Ozcan B2B Brennan Heart.

Important artists on the underground scenes, performing in the techno, deep house, dubstep and drum & bass genres have also announced their presence.

Arapu, Cezar B2B Praslea, Kozo B2B Dan Andrei, Priku, Raresh, Sit, Sublee B2B Cap will take the fans on a unique musical journey to The Temple stage, and The Ark will host, among others, Borgore, Dirtyphonics, Dub FX and Malaa, according to the same source.

Organizers have released Freedom Passport season tickets that will give fans access to this year's festival. The categories and prices are: General Access Basic, Freedom Passport 4 days - 134 euros + taxes; General Access Flexi, Freedom Passport 4 days - 149 euros + taxes; VIP, Freedom Passport - 210 euros + taxes.