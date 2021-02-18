New batch of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive to Romania on Thursday

A new AstraZeneca vaccine batch, consisting of 163,200 doses, will arrive on Thursday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 Activities (CNCAV) informs, according to AGERPRES.

"The transport is provided by the producing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land. The doses will be stored at the National Storage Center, and in the next period they will be distributed to the existing regional centers nationwide. The National Storage Center of vaccines against COVID-19 within the 'Cantacuzino' Institute is fully authorized and endorsed by the National Authority for Medicines and Medical Devices of Romania (ANMDMR), the national authority that has competence in the field of medicinal products for human use," the CNCAV release states.

Following the receipt of the authorization from ANMDMR, the 'Cantacuzino' National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research may carry out, as a wholesale distributor, operations of possession, custody and delivery for medicines that are required additional criteria such as: products in accordance with: art. 806 of Law 95/2006 on healthcare reform, republished: immunological drugs, respectively products with cold chain distribution (which require handling at low temperatures).

The CNCAV recalls that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended on January 29 the granting of a conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by AstraZeneca.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the third vaccine against COVID-19 available for vaccination campaigns in the member states of the European Union.