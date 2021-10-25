New batch of vaccines produced by Pfizer BioNTech arriving to Romania today

A new 304,200-dose vaccine batch from Pfizer BioNTech arrives to Romania on Monday, the National Coordination Committee on Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) announced.

According to a CNCAV press release, the vaccines are delivered by air and will reach the airports of Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara. Transport to storage centers is provided by the producing company, including by land, agerpres reports.

The doses will be distributed to the following centers: Brasov Regional Storage Center: 58,500 doses; Constanta Regional Storage Center: 70,200 doses; Cluj Regional Storage Center: 58,500 doses; Craiova Regional Storage Center: 40,950 doses; Iasi Regional Storage Center: 58,500 doses; Timisoara Regional Storage Center: 17,550 doses.To date, Romania has received 13,677,749 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 8,924,285 have already been used to immunize the population.The vaccination centers will use both doses received by Romania in the current batch and in the previous batches, based on the requests sent to the National Center and the regional storage centers, through the county and Bucharest public health directorates.