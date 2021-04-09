New examination regulations for construction experts, inspectors, up for public debate

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila said on Friday in Oradea that his ministry is considering changing the examination regulations for construction experts and verifiers, pointing to what he called "castes" in the case of fire safety inspection.

"We have put up for public debate a new examination regulation for construction experts and inspectors. Today, on the expert side, on different types of construction, we have 572 experts, of which 51% are over 70 years old, 22% are aged between 60 And 70. With all due respect to the older generation, but the outlook, if we look at these numbers, looks pretty bleak, and that's because there haven't been many exams in recent years and because some fields - and I will name a field, without avoiding this word where certain casts have been established: I am talking primarily about the field of fire safety as nationwide Romania has 41 people in all qualified as fire safety experts, 18 of whom are in Bucharest, and there are counties without any such expert. That means that for the construction, investment where the stamp of a fire safety expert is required, it is expected, months, even years, will pass before the one who wants to invest gets the approval," Cseke told a news conference, agerpres.ro confirms.

This situation has been reached, says Cseke, because the examination regulations in force today allow some examinations, from his point of view, "biased", in the sense that the examination board is composed only of experts qualified as thus, namely ten experts out of the 41 in all. He mentioned that the last time a fire safety exam was held was in 2018, with two tests: written and oral.

According to him, the ministry has posted on its website for public debate a draft ministerial order for a completely different examination procedure, in which the oral test will be excluded, but the exam panels will be composed of representatives of academia and the ministry.

"The oral test has proved to be a test prone to a lot of subjectivism and I do not want to say the least," concluded Cseke.