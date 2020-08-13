New ferry crossing point between Romania, Ukraine becomes operational

A new ferry crossing point at the border between Romania and Ukraine has become operational, Romania's National Road Infrastructure Management Company (CNAIR) has announced, adding that the first to cross the new point on Wednesday by ferry were international freight trucks from Isaccea.

This border point between Romania and Ukraine provided a ferry connection between the towns of Isaccea (Tulcea County, Romania) and Orlovka (Odessa region, Ukraine).CNAIR says transit of the border crossing point is carried out smoothly, without additional waiting times.In order for the operators who use this transport route to use unencumbered the network of national roads and highways in Romania, CNAIR has prepared the smooth conduct of the following activities specific to border crossing points: carrying out the selling of vignettes, verification and endorsement of access documents to the road network in Romania and registration and processing of vehicles in the computer application in use.