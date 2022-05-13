New orders for manufacturing in Romania advance 22.5pct in Q1 2022

New orders for the manufacturing industry in Romania increased by 22.5% in the first three months of 2022, y-o-y, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

According to official statistics, between January and March 2022, there were increases in orders for the durable goods industry (+ 40.7%), the intermediate goods industry (+ 40.3%), the consumer goods industry (+22.8) and the capital goods industry (+ 12.2%).In March 2022 as against March 2021, the new orders for the manufacturing industry increased by 27.4% in nominal terms as a whole on rising orders for the durable goods industry (+ 46.6%), the intermediate goods industry (+ 43.5%), the consumer goods industry (+ 31.1%) and the capital goods industry (+ 17.5%).February 2022 vs. February 2022, new orders for the manufacturing industry increased by 17.2%, on rises in orders for the durable goods industry (+ 22.3%), the goods industry capital (+ 19.8%), the intermediate goods industry (+ 14.6%) and the consumer goods industry (+ 6.1%).