New orders in industry decrease 11.7pct in Jan-Aug 2020

New orders in the manufacturing industry decreased in nominal terms in the first eight months of this year by 11.7% compared to the same period last year, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

New orders in the manufacturing industry, between January 1 and August 31, 2020, compared to January 1 - August 31, 2019, decreased overall by 11.7%, due to decreases in the capital goods industry (-14.5 %), the consumer goods industry (-10.7%) and in the intermediate goods industry (-9.2%). The durable goods industry rose by 18.3%.

According to the INS, the new orders in the manufacturing industry, in August 2020, compared to the previous month, decreased by 11.8%, as a result of the decreases registered in the durable goods industry (-25.6%), the capital goods industry (-11.8%), the intermediate goods industry (-10.3%) and in the consumer goods industry (-10.0%).

Also, the new orders in the manufacturing industry, in August 2020, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, decreased by 3.4%, as a result of the decreases in the intermediate goods industry (-5.6%), the capital goods industry (-3.3%) and in the consumer goods industry (-0.5%). The durable goods industry went up by 8.3%.