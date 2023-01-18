 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

New orders in manufacturing industry, in nominal terms, up 19.4pct, in first 11 months of 2022

Agerpres.ro
Institutul Naţional de Statistică ins

New orders in the manufacturing industry increased by 19.4pct, in nominal terms, between 1 January and 30 November 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The development was determined by the increases recorded in the durable goods industry (+22.1pct), the intermediate goods industry (+21.4pct), the current use goods industry (+18.4pct) and in the capital goods industry (+18.1pct), told Agerpres.

New orders in the manufacturing industry increased, in nominal terms, overall, by 0.2pct, in November 2022 compared to the previous month, due to the increases recorded in the consumer goods industry (+5.8pct) and the intermediate goods industry (+2.2pct). Decreases were recorded in the durable goods industry (-12.7pct) and the capital goods industry (-0.4pct).

Moreover, new orders in the manufacturing industry increased, in nominal terms, overall by 14.7pct in November 2022 compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, due to the increases recorded in the consumer goods industry (+18, 8pct), the capital goods industry (+15.3pct), the intermediate goods industry (+13.4pct) and the durable goods industry (+11.8pct).

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.