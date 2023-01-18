New orders in manufacturing industry, in nominal terms, up 19.4pct, in first 11 months of 2022

New orders in the manufacturing industry increased by 19.4pct, in nominal terms, between 1 January and 30 November 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The development was determined by the increases recorded in the durable goods industry (+22.1pct), the intermediate goods industry (+21.4pct), the current use goods industry (+18.4pct) and in the capital goods industry (+18.1pct), told Agerpres.

New orders in the manufacturing industry increased, in nominal terms, overall, by 0.2pct, in November 2022 compared to the previous month, due to the increases recorded in the consumer goods industry (+5.8pct) and the intermediate goods industry (+2.2pct). Decreases were recorded in the durable goods industry (-12.7pct) and the capital goods industry (-0.4pct).

Moreover, new orders in the manufacturing industry increased, in nominal terms, overall by 14.7pct in November 2022 compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, due to the increases recorded in the consumer goods industry (+18, 8pct), the capital goods industry (+15.3pct), the intermediate goods industry (+13.4pct) and the durable goods industry (+11.8pct).