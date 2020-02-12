New orders in manufacturing industry increase by 4.4 pct, in 2019 (statistics)

The year 2019 brought in the manufacturing industry of Romania an increase of 4.4 pct of new orders, compared to 2018, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The official statistic shows, thus, that over the course of last year, increases were noted in the orders in the long-term use goods industry (+12.2 pct), the current use goods industry (+6 pct), the capital goods industry (+5.5 pct) and the intermediary goods industry (+1.3 pct).In what regards the situation in December of last year, over the same month of 2018, the INS data shows an increase in new orders in the manufacturing industry of 8.1 pct, following results recorded in the long-term use goods industry (+16.8 pct), capital goods industry (+15.7 pct) and in the current goods industry (+15.2 pct).At the opposite end was the intermediary goods industry, with a recoil of 8.8 pct, year over year.According to the INS, in the last month of 2019, over November of the same year, new orders in the manufacturing industry dropped by 11.4 pct, due to decreases recorded in the long-term use goods industry (-32.4 pct), the intermediary goods industry (-19.9 pct), the current use goods industry (-14.8 pct) and the capital goods industry (-5.6 pct).

AGERPRES