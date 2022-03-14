New orders in processing industry up almost 21pct in Jan compared to same month last year

Total overall orders in the processing industry (domestic and external market), increased in January 2022, in nominal terms, both compared to the previous month, by 4.8pct, and compared to same month in 2021, by 20.9pct, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

According to the INS, new orders in the processing industry, in January 2022, compared to December 2021, increased, overall, by 4.8pct, due to the increases recorded in the intermediate goods industry (+13.4pct), durable goods industry (+12.8pct) and the consumer goods industry (+2.7pct).The capital goods industry fell by 0.3pct.In January 2022, compared to January 2021, new orders in the overall processing industry rose by 20.9pct, due to increases in the intermediate goods industry (+41.9pct), durable goods industry (+32.5pct), the consumer goods industry (+15.1oct) and in the capital goods industry (+10.2pct).