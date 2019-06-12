New orders in the processing industry up 7.6 per cent in January-April

Overall new orders in the processing industry (domestic and foreign markets) increased by 7.6 per cent in nominal terms in the first four months of the year, compared with the same interval last year, show provisional data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

In April 2019, new orders in the processing industry, in nominal terms, climbed both compared with the previous month, by 3.4 per cent, and also compared with the corresponding month of the previous year, by 13.3 per cent.According to the INS, in the January 1 - April 30 2019, compared with the same interval in 2018, new orders in the processing industry increased by 7.6 per cent overall, due to increases recorded in the durables industry (+10.6 per cent), the capital goods industry (+9.5 per cent), the intermediary goods industry (+4.5 per cent) and the consumer goods industry (+4.1 per cent).In April 2019, compared with March 2019, new orders in the processing industry increased by 3.4 per cent on the background of advances in the durables industry (+15.0 per cent) and the capital goods industry (+11.5pct). Decreases were recorded in the intermediary goods industry (-10.9pct) and in the consumer goods industry (-4.0 per cent).New orders in the processing industry, in April 2019, climbed 13.3 per cent compared with the same month last year, due to increases recorded in the durables industry (+25.3 per cent), the capital goods industry (+19.8 per cent), the consumer goods industry (+10.3 per cent) and the intermediary goods industry (+0.2 per cent).

AGERPRES