New products approved in Romania for COVID-19 immunisation of children

Romania's National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) approved on Tuesday a decision establishing a new category of emergency medical supply stockpiles necessary in the vaccination process against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, agerpres reports.These are EpiPen150Junior adrenaline pre-filled devices for pediatric use necessary for the safe conduct of the COVID-19 mass vaccination process in the age groups 5 to 11 years.
"Given the start of procedures for the authorisation of vaccines against COVID-19 for the age groups 5 to 12 years by the European Medicines Agency, (...) it is hereby approved the establishment of a new category of products - emergency medical supply stockpiles consisting of EpiPen150Junior adrenaline pre-filled devices for pediatric use necessary for the safe conduct of the COVID-19 vaccination process of the population in the 5-11 years age group," reads the decision.
In order to secure money for the purchase of these products, there is a proposal for the necessary amounts to be released from Government's Budget Reserve Fund to the Interior Ministry for the General Emergency Management Inspectorate.