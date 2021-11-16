 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

New products approved in Romania for COVID-19 immunisation of children

Agerpres - Reuters
vaccin copii

Romania's National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) approved on Tuesday a decision establishing a new category of emergency medical supply stockpiles necessary in the vaccination process against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, agerpres reports.

These are EpiPen150Junior adrenaline pre-filled devices for pediatric use necessary for the safe conduct of the COVID-19 mass vaccination process in the age groups 5 to 11 years.

"Given the start of procedures for the authorisation of vaccines against COVID-19 for the age groups 5 to 12 years by the European Medicines Agency, (...) it is hereby approved the establishment of a new category of products - emergency medical supply stockpiles consisting of EpiPen150Junior adrenaline pre-filled devices for pediatric use necessary for the safe conduct of the COVID-19 vaccination process of the population in the 5-11 years age group," reads the decision.

In order to secure money for the purchase of these products, there is a proposal for the necessary amounts to be released from Government's Budget Reserve Fund to the Interior Ministry for the General Emergency Management Inspectorate.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.