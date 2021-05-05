 
     
New registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport down by 10 pct in Q1

masini noi

New registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport have dropped by 10 pct in the first quarter of this year, over the same interval of 2020, shows the data published, on Wednesday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

According to the statistics, in the period analysed, new registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport recorded increases in the mopeds and motorcycles category by 6 pct and decreases in the buses and minibuses categories, by 17.2, and the cars category by 10.3 pct.

In what regards new registrations for new road vehicles for passenger transport an increase was recorded in the moped and motorcycles category, by 18.6 pct, while decreases were noted in cars - 25.8 pct, but also buses and minibuses - 6.5 pct.

The INS data reveals the fact that new registrations for road vehicles for freight transport recorded increases in all categories, as follows: in the trailers and semi-trailers category - 26.2 pct, in the tractor-trailers category - by 25 pct and in the trucks category (including road vehicles for special purposes) - 1.8 pct

Furthermore, registrations of new road vehicles for freight transport recorded increases in the trailers and semi-trailers categories (+42.4 pct) and tractor-trailers (+17.2 pct). At the same time, decreases were noted in the case of registrations of trucks (including road vehicles for special purposes) - by 1.6 pct.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the first three months of this year new registrations of road vehicles dropped by 17.9 pct for passenger transport vehicles, but increased by 0.6 pct for freight transport vehicles, report Angerpres.

