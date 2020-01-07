New US Ambassador meets Mufti of Muslim Community in Romania

The new Ambassador of the United States of America in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, who is visiting Constanta on Tuesday, mentioned that he appreciates the status that the Turkish and Tatar communities have in our country, the Muftiate of the Muslim Community in Romania informed.

"This was the first visit conducted by the new American diplomat in Dobrogea, with the purpose to meet the Muslim community and its leaders. During the meeting, the US ambassador appreciated the status that the two Turkish and Tatar historical communities in Romania have and gave assurances that the relations consecrated and consolidated in the past 20 years with the American people, through the US Embassy in Bucharest, will continue. Furthermore, the American diplomat, who has roots in Romania, reiterated during the discussions, the profound respect for the Muslim community in Romania, in its turn with historical roots on these lands, manifesting his interest in developing and conducting joint projects in the future," according to a Facebook post of the Muftiate of the Muslim Community in Romania.

According to the quoted source, the new Ambassador of the United States of America in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, had a meeting in Constanta with the head of the Muslim Community in Romania, Mufti Muurat Iusuf, and with representatives of the Turkish Democratic Union in Romania and the Democratic Union of Turkish-Muslim Tatars in Romania.

"In his visit to Constanta, Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman was accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Mission, Abigail Rupp, a good friend of the Muslim community in Dobrogea," according to representatives of the Muftiate of the Muslim Community.