New vaccine batch from pharmaceutical company Moderna arrives to Romania

A new batch of 177,600 vaccine doses produced by Moderna arrived in Romania on Friday, and the transport was provided by the producing company, informs the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

According to the quoted source, the vaccine doses were brought to Bucharest by land and stored at Unifarm, and in the next period these will be distributed in the existing regional centers at national level.

"The deposit of the National Company "Unifarm" SA is fully authorized and endorsed by the National Authority for Medicines and Medical Devices of Romania (ANMDMR), the national authority that has competence in the field of medicine for human use. In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the producing company, meaning that, periodically, our country receives the vaccine batches necessary for the immunization of the population," states CNCAV.

To date, Romania has received 4,070,300 doses of vaccine produced by Moderna, and 1,005,007 have already been used to immunize the population, Agerpres informs.