Nicolae Ciuca elected as chairman of PNL

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was elected as chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) during the Party's Congress, which took place in Parliament, on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

The motion that Nicolae Ciuca ran with received 1,060 votes in favor and 60 votes canceled.Nicolae Ciuca was the only candidate for the position of PNL chairman.Last Saturday, Florin Citu announced his resignation from the position of chairman of PNL, after several liberal leaders requested it. Even Dan Vilceanu resigned from the position of PNL's secretary general.