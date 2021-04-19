 
     
Nicolae Frunza wins M15 Antalya tournament

tenis

Romanian tennis player Nicolae Frunza won the M15 Antalya tournament on Sunday, after defeating Italy's Gianmarco Ferrari 6-2, 6-1 in the final.

23-year old Frunza (ATP No. 774), who hadn't won a title in two years, advanced past Serbian Branko Djuric in the first round with a 6-0, 6-4 win, then took down second seed Bogdan Bobrov of Russia 6-3, 7-5, dealt South Korea's Cheong-Eui Kim a 6-0, 6-2 loss in the quarterfinals, and defeated Austrian Sandro Kopp 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals.

This is Nicolae Frunza's seventh ITF title.

