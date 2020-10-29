Nicusor Dan: Municipality's commitment towards CSM Bucharest will continue at least until next summer

Freshly installed Bucharest general mayor Nicusor Dan said on Thursday that the Municipality will continue its commitment towards the Municipal Sports Club (CSM) at least until next summer.

"CSM Bucharest has a handball team that is engaged in a European competition. The commitment of the municipality towards this team will continue at least until summer next year, so that the European course of the squad stays unaffected and also because these are professional female athletes who signed a contract with the Municipality, and we are serious and observe the contracts we sign. With the coronavirus, the heat supply issues and a limping financial situation on our hands, this is not the time to see what will happen from next summer onwards, but we'll make an analysis until spring, we will look at management plans and see what we can do for a part of the team's expenses to be covered from private sources. We'll make this decision at that moment," Nicusor Dan told a press conference at the premises of the Bucharest City Hall.

He also mentioned that in his capacity as general mayor he will support "with all his might" mass sports, children's and junior competitions, "because this is how a Municipality stimulates sports, and especially the population's health."