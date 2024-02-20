Nicusor Dan running for new term as mayor of Bucharest to win

Bucharest general mayor Nicusor Dan said that he will run for a new term as mayor of the Capital to win and that "it would be a pity" for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to return at the helm of the Municipality.

"I'm running to win, because it would be a pity if PSD returned, after these three years, which were only three, one of which I paid debts, after these three years, in which I took things in a correct, normal direction (...). I hope that people will get informed, I hope that in the eternal battle of right-wing versus PSD all those or many of those right-wing voters who gave me their vote in 2020 will do the same," Nicusor Dan told private broadcaster Prima News on Monday.

He said that, according to a poll, he would get more than 30 percent of the votes.

Nicusor Dan also said that he does not support the merging of local and the European Parliament elections.

"I think we already have a deficit of democracy in the way the media relates to political actors, to what happens in everyday life and a concurrence makes the message all the more diffuse," explained the mayor general of the capital.

Nicusor Dan went on to say that he is not considering rejoining Save Romania Union (USR), he is an independent mayor, he has had a good collaboration in the General Council of Bucharest with USR, (People's Movement Party (PMP), the National Liberal Party (PNL), and in the public space he cooperates with Forta Dreptei and REPER.