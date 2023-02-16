NN Insurance pays over 770 million RON to its clients in Romania in 2022

NN Insurance paid a total of over 770 million RON to insurance and private pension clients in Romania in 2022, supporting the increased need for protection and financial security in a difficult economic context, according to a company's release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

In the life and health insurance segment, NN Life Insurance recorded gross written premiums of approximately 970 million RON in 2022, up from 940 million RON the previous year, according to unaudited financial results.

In 2022, NN Life Insurance continued to be alongside its clients and paid record insurance benefits of over 559 million RON, up 16% compared to 2021, of which approximately 80 million RON in benefits for insured events, and 479 million RON indemnities for policies that reached the end of the contractual period, redeemed or terminated.

"The evolution of the company reconfirms that we have a solid financial base and a good position to continue our mission to be with people when they need it most, always offering relevant insurance and private pension solutions to protect everything that matters to them," said Gerke Witteveen, NN's Chief Financial Officer.

NN is the first international life insurance company that entered the Romanian market in 1997, and for 15 years it has also been active in the private pensions segment, being a leader in the relevant markets. At the same time, NN has expanded in recent years in Romania also in the health and home insurance segments. Currently, NN has 500 employees and 1,600 financial consultants and managers in the sales force and supports over 2.2 million insurance and pension clients, a quarter of Romania's active population, in protecting everything that matters most to them.