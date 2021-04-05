 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

No green certificate for Romanian domestic holidaymakers

citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared today that the green travel certificate will not be implemented in Romania, and Romanians will be able to go on vacation without this document.

"That is why we have this inter-ministerial committee in place, to make sure that the rules are observed, but without a green certificate," Citu told a news conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.

The Premier also voiced his hope that as many as possible restriction-easing measures can be taken starting with June 1.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.