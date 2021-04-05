No green certificate for Romanian domestic holidaymakers

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared today that the green travel certificate will not be implemented in Romania, and Romanians will be able to go on vacation without this document.

"That is why we have this inter-ministerial committee in place, to make sure that the rules are observed, but without a green certificate," Citu told a news conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.

The Premier also voiced his hope that as many as possible restriction-easing measures can be taken starting with June 1.