No one is allowed to undermine fundamental rights in Romania, neither PSD nor PNL (USR head)

On Thursday, Save Romania Union (USR) national leader Catalin Drula said in a message five years after the August 10, 2018 street protest, that the fight for rights and democracy is more current today than ever.

"Inhuman and degrading treatment'. That is what the prosecutors write in the indictment of the 'August 10' file, finally sent to court five years after the protest in Piata Victoriei. Thousands of people were assaulted at the Social Democratic Party's command because they dared to take to the streets. No one is allowed to undermine fundamental rights in Romania. Neither PSD, nor PNL [National Liberal Party]," Drula wrote in a social media post.

He accused that this year, under the "patronage" of President Klaus Iohannis, Nicolae Ciuca and Lucian Bode introduced by law, with PSD's vote, prison sentences for protests.

"'Democracy in the police van' is the price that honest people in Romania pay for the peace that PNL and PSD want," said the USR leader.

According to him, "the assault orchestrated by Iohannis, Ciolacu, Ciuca and Bodewill be stopped by honest Romanians voting in 2024".