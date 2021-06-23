 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Non-governmental credit balance goes up by 0.9% in May 2021

Agerpres
BNR

The balance of non-governmental credit granted by credit institutions went up in May 2021 by 0.9%, as opposed to April 2021 (0.4% in real terms) to 296.269 billion RON, according to the data published on Wednesday by the Romanian National Bank (BNR), agerpres report.

The credit in RON, with a share of 70.6% of the total volume of non-governmental credit, increased by 1.3%, and the loan in foreign currency expressed in RON, with a share of 29.4% of the total non-governmental credit, went down by 0.4 million RON (+0.1% when the indicator is expressed in Euro).

Compared with the same period of 2020, the non-governmental credit registered a growth of 10.1% (6.1% in real terms), due to the increase of 15.4% of the RON component (11.3% in real terms), and the 1% drop of the component in foreign currency expressed in RON (the drop was of 2.5% if the indicator is expressed in Euro).

The governmental credit rose in May by 1.7% from the previous month, to 160.879 RON. As compared with the same month of 2020, it increased by 18.1% (13.9% in real terms).

The broad money supply (M3) registered at the end of May 2021 a balance of 505.771 billion RON. It rose by 0.4% (-0.1% in real terms) from the previous month, and compared to May 2020 it increased by 13.5% (9.4% in real terms).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.