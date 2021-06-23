Non-governmental credit balance goes up by 0.9% in May 2021

The balance of non-governmental credit granted by credit institutions went up in May 2021 by 0.9%, as opposed to April 2021 (0.4% in real terms) to 296.269 billion RON, according to the data published on Wednesday by the Romanian National Bank (BNR), agerpres report.

The credit in RON, with a share of 70.6% of the total volume of non-governmental credit, increased by 1.3%, and the loan in foreign currency expressed in RON, with a share of 29.4% of the total non-governmental credit, went down by 0.4 million RON (+0.1% when the indicator is expressed in Euro).

Compared with the same period of 2020, the non-governmental credit registered a growth of 10.1% (6.1% in real terms), due to the increase of 15.4% of the RON component (11.3% in real terms), and the 1% drop of the component in foreign currency expressed in RON (the drop was of 2.5% if the indicator is expressed in Euro).The governmental credit rose in May by 1.7% from the previous month, to 160.879 RON. As compared with the same month of 2020, it increased by 18.1% (13.9% in real terms).The broad money supply (M3) registered at the end of May 2021 a balance of 505.771 billion RON. It rose by 0.4% (-0.1% in real terms) from the previous month, and compared to May 2020 it increased by 13.5% (9.4% in real terms).