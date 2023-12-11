Non-refundable financing for Transelectrica, of over 56 million euros, through REPowerEU

Transelectrica obtained a non-reimbursable financing of over 56 million euros, through the REPowerEU component, for the installation of photovoltaic power plants and storage facilities in 29 power stations, the modernization of the Smart SA subsidiary and for the optimization of the communications network managed by the Teletrans subsidiary and the creation of a data center, the company informs in a press release.

The objective of the investment financed by REPowerEU is to increase the flexibility and solve the bottlenecks in the power grid to accelerate the integration of additional renewable energy capacities and to increase the degree of grid resilience, while at the same time strengthening cyber security through better capacity reaction to cyber attacks.

For the first project, which aims at the installation of photovoltaic power plants and electricity storage facilities intended to supply internal services, the allocation is 29.5 million euros. This sub-investment consists in the installation in 29 electrical transformation stations of the total of 81 stations in the electrical transmission network of some installations for the production of electrical energy through photovoltaic plants.

To modernize Smart, the allocation is 18.2 million euros. This sub-investment aims at equipping the branch with the latest equipment and machines with clean technology, to ensure maintenance services at the highest standards, suitable for a transport and system operator, as well as the digitization of maintenance services offered to the national energy infrastructure, through the implementation and development of software solutions.

The Transelectrica National Electric Power Transmission Company carries out its activity of transporting electricity through the Electric Transport Network of Romania - the network of national and strategic interest - made up of 81 electrical transformation stations and 8931.6 kilometers of overhead power lines, with 220 kV and 400 kV voltages.

The SMART SA Company for Maintenance Services of the Electric Transport Network is a subsidiary of CNTEE Transelectrica SA, established in 2001, as a result of the reorganization of some activities within Transelectrica.

The Company for Telecommunications Services and Information Technology in Electric Transport Networks Teletrans SA is the Transelectrica subsidiary responsible for providing communications and IT services for the administration and security of the Electric Transport Network in Romania, established in 2002. Teletrans manages the main fiber optic network of Transelectrica, of approximately 5000 kilometers in length, which covers the entire territory of the country. The optical fiber network managed by Teletrans ensures access points in 110 locations, as well as cross-border links with Hungary, Bulgaria and Serbia.