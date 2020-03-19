 
     
Noul coronavirus lovește la vârful UE - Un înalt oficial a fost infectat

Daily Express
Michel Barnier

Noul coronavirus a ajuns la liderii Uniunii Europene. Negociatorul UE pentru Brexit Michel Barnier este infectat cu coronavirus, anunţul fiind făcut chiar de el într-o postare pe Twitter, potrivit news.ro.

El anunţă că a fost testat pozitiv pentru COVID-19, că este bine şi că are o stare de spirit bună şi că atât el, cât şi echipa sa urmează intrucţiunile necesare.

Barnier transmite celor deja afectaţi şi celor aflaţi în prezent în izolare: ”Vom trece împreună prin asta”.

I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.

For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.

