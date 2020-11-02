NOVEMBER 2 IN HISTORY

1765 - The Grand Principality of Transylvania is established by a decision of the Court of Vienna

1784 - The start of the peasant revolt in Transylvania led by Horea, Closca and Crisan

1816 - Death of Gheorghe Sincai, historian, philologist and major representative of the Transylvanian School cultural movement (b. February 28, 1754)

1854 - Death of Anton Pann, composer, musicologist and folklore collector (b. 1796)

1864 - The decree on the creation of the Bucharest School of Fine Arts is signed

1869 - Birth of Iulia Hasdeu, daughter of writer B. P. Hasdeu (d. September 17, 1888)

1873 - Birth of sculptor Dimitrie Paciurea (d. July 14, 1932)

1877 - The Romanian-German Trade Convention is signed in Berlin (effective in 1881; amended by the 17 February 1877 Convention).

1916 - Birth of writer Laurentiu Fulga (d. November 16, 1984)

1941 - Radio Iasi goes on air for the first time

1955 - Birth of actor and writer Razvan Ionescu

1964 - Birth of Valter Popa, guitarist of rock band Iris

1993 - U.S. President Bill Clinton signs at the White House the text of a joint resolution of the House of Representatives and the Senate on the ratification of the Romania-U.S. Trade Agreement, which includes the procedure for re-granting of Most Favored Nation Clause to Romania ( effective November 8, 1993).

1998 - Death of historian Stefan Pascu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. October 14, 1914)

1999 - The law on access to files of the Securitate is signed and the body is exposed as secret police

2008 - The first edition of the Bucharest Arts Festival (November 2-9)

2019 - Death of Leo Iorga, rock soloist, former member of the Cargo, Compact, Schimbul 3, PACT by Leo Iorga & Adi Ordean bands.AGERPRES.