Nuclearelectrica, BWXT Medical Ltd sign agreement advancing nuclear medicine

Romania's Nuclearelectrica corporation is advancing the development of nuclear medicine in Europe under an innovative agreement with BWXT Medical Ltd., part of BWX Technologies, Inc., the company announced in a press statement on Friday.

The agreement between Nuclearelectrica and BWXT Medical will explore the possibility to enhance cooperation in the field of nuclear medicine in Europe, for the production of medical isotopes, told Agerpres.

"The nuclear industry nowadays is essential both for generating clean electricity and to ensure the production of medical isotopes. In light of recent developments in the medical isotope market, the need for a secure supply of medical isotopes is growing, and therefore we believe this is the perfect time to pursue this opportunity for a medical radioisotope production project in Cernavoda nuclear power plant," says Nuclearelectrica Chief Executive Officer Cosmin Ghita.

The initial scope of the agreement is to conduct a specific market analysis, based on which the collaboration may develop into subsequent phases.

"Our exciting collaboration with Nuclearelectrica is a significant step toward helping to improve the health and well-being of millions of people around the world, and further positioning our business to meet growing global demand," says BWXT Medical President and CEO Jonathan Cirtain.

Nuclearelectrica has 26 years of operating experience, being considered one of the most efficient companies at the global level. Through its 3 strategic investment projects, (Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 Refurbishment, Cernavoda NPP Units 3 & 4 Development and SMR Deployment), the company is looking to provide clean energy, reduce its carbon footprint, support the Paris Agreement and, based on its ESG strategy, to also support human health impact initiatives, such as this agreement.

The Nuclearelectrica is a national Romanian corporation that produces electricity, heat and nuclear fuel operating under the authority of the Romanian Ministry of Energy, with the Romanian state holding 82.49% of shares and other shareholders holding 17.50%, after the listing of the company at the stock exchange in 2013.

BWXT Medical Ltd. manufactures custom radiopharmaceuticals, radiotherapies and medical isotopes. BWXT Medical is a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT). BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration.