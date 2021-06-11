Number of active swine flu outbreaks drops to 142, on June 10

The number of active swine flu outbreaks has dropped to 142 on June 10, from 183 on June 4, three outbreaks being recorded in commercial exploitations and two outbreaks in type A commercial exploitation, according to the data published by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).

According to the institution, there are 36,366 swine affected.

During the interval of June 4-10, there were 15 new outbreaks of African Swine Flu (ASF) and 57 outbreaks were extinguished.

Since the first dtection of the presence of ASF in Romania, on July 31, 2017, and until now, there were 5,744 cases diagnosed in boars, in 41 counties. During the last week there were 11 new cases of ASF recorded in boars.

In accordance with the European provisions, cases in boars are extinguished after at least 2 years since their emergence.

There is no vaccine for this disease, the only way of protecting the health of the animals is by respecting biosecurity conditions.

African swine flu is not toxic for humans, but this virus has a disastrous impact on an economic and social level, ANSVSA specifies.